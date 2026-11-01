6 Indian tourists go missing during trek to deepest lake of Nepal, Shey-Phoksundo

Six Indian tourists have gone missing during a trek to Shey-Phoksundo Lake, the deepest lake in Nepal, after heavy snowfall in the area, officials confirmed.

Local guides suspect that the tourists may have become stranded following heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region, reportedly influenced by Cyclone Arnab developing in the Bay of Bengal. (Nepal Army via AP)

The Indian tourists, who include two women and four men, are confirmed to have gone missing while travelling from Ward Nos. 4 and 8 of Dolpo Buddha Rural Municipality towards Shey-Phoksundo Lake.

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They were last reported missing in the Numla Pass and Bagla Pass areas between Ward Nos. 4 and 8 of Shey-Phoksundo Rural Municipality.

Local guides suspect that the tourists may have become stranded following heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region, reportedly influenced by Cyclone Arnab developing in the Bay of Bengal.

According to local officials, the tourists proceeded towards the high-altitude area despite warnings from residents that crossing the mountain passes would be difficult due to snowfall. They are believed to have become trapped in the snow while returning.

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Dolpa Chief District Officer Junu Hamal confirmed that “the tourists became stranded while returning from Dho towards Phoksundo Lake.” She said, “They had been warned by locals about the difficult weather and mountain conditions but proceeded with their journey.”

Shey-Phoksundo Rural Municipality Chairman Dhawa Samduk Gurung said, “Mobile phone communication is unavailable in the mountain passes between Wards 4 and 8, making it difficult to obtain information about the tourists’ whereabouts and current condition.”

According to the District Administration Office, “A total of 244 tourists have reached Upper Dolpa. Of them, 149 are Nepali nationals, 44 are from SAARC countries, and 51 are citizens of other foreign countries.”

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In view of the adverse weather conditions, the district administration has urged tourists to avoid risky areas and remain in safe locations.

Tourist arrivals in the Shey-Phoksundo Lake area have been increasing in recent years. According to available data, 4,882 tourists visited Phoksundo Lake during the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2082/83.

Dolpa Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Raj Giri said, “Six Indian tourists remain out of contact, according to the latest information.” Further adding, “Authorities have requested the concerned agency to arrange a helicopter for search and rescue operations.”

Search and rescue efforts have been hampered by heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions in the high Himalayan region. The absence of mobile phone connectivity in the area and thick snow have made it difficult to determine the tourists’ whereabouts and condition. A team of the Nepal Army has also been deployed to locate the tourists and assist in their rescue.