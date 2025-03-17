Menu Explore
7 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants caught in Delhi, to be deported soon

PTI |
Mar 17, 2025 02:41 PM IST

Seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Delhi-NCR, deportation process initiated

The Delhi Police has detained seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including a minor from east Delhi, and initiated their deportation process, an official said on Monday.

The ongoing Delhi police drive against illegal immigrants was launched last December.(PTI File)
The ongoing Delhi police drive against illegal immigrants was launched last December.(PTI File)

The detained people, Dilawar Khan (48), Beauty Begum (39), Rafikul (43), Tauhid (20), Md Azhar (28), Zakir Malik (40) and a 15-year-old minor girl, allegedly entered India illegally through river routes.

"They were residing at various locations in Delhi and Ghaziabad. Deportation process has been initiated with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

On March 16, acting on a tip-off, the police detained a man identified as Dilawar Khan from Krishna Nagar area. Upon initial interrogation, he claimed to be a resident of West Bengal but sustained questioning and verification revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi national from Khulna district in Bangladesh.

Consequently, police identified six more Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in different parts of Delhi-NCR. Raids were conducted at locations in Laxmi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Seemapuri and Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad, leading to their detention, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The ongoing drive against illegal immigrants was launched last December. The police intensified their efforts after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief minister and other leaders in February.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
