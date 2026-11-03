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8 arrested for assaulting 4 BSF personnel, including assistant commandant in Tripura: Police

Soon after the incident, CM Saha directed the concerned authorities to adopt stringent action against those who attacked the BSF personnel

Published on: Nov 3, 2026, 12:36:45 IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman
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Eight persons were arrested on Tuesday in Tripura’s Sepahijala district for assaulting four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel including an assistant commandant, police said.

Police said that protesters also attacked assistant commandant Rohit Kumar, his staff, and vandalised their vehicle. (Representational)
Police said that protesters also attacked assistant commandant Rohit Kumar, his staff, and vandalised their vehicle. (Representational)

“In connection with the assault on BSF personnel at Ashabari, Boxanagar, eight accused persons have been arrested. All those involved will be brought to justice, and strict legal action will be taken against them in accordance with the law. Violence against our security personnel will not be tolerated”, chief minister Manik Saha wrote in a post on X.

Also Read:CBI takes over case of Keralam man in Tripura State Rifles missing since 2012

The incident occurred on Monday at Ashabari, Boxanagar, centering an altercation between the BSF personnel of 49th Battalion and a local resident over an alleged smuggling-related issue. According to police, the local resident was assaulted and as a result locals protested by blocking the Boxanagar-Rahimpur road. Police said that protesters also attacked assistant commandant Rohit Kumar, his staff, and vandalised their vehicle.

Soon after the incident, CM Saha directed the concerned authorities to adopt stringent action against those who attacked the BSF personnel.

Also Read:Tripura: SIR process deferred to avoid clash with urban local body polls

BSF personnel rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to a local primary health centre for preliminary treatment.

 
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