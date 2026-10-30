Tripura: SIR process deferred to avoid clash with urban local body polls

The special intensive revision (SIR) exercise of the electoral rolls in Tripura has been deferred to avoid clash with the ensuing urban local bodies poll to be held in November. This is for the second time, the process has been deferred. During the SIR exercise, the BLOs will visit every home from December 26 till January 25 next year. (HT File photo)

In a notification released from the Election Commission of India to the chief electoral officer of Tripura, under secretary Sandeep Kumar said, “I am directed to refer to your letter dated 19.10.2026 requesting therein deferment of the schedule of Special Intensive Revision ( SIR) in the State of Tripura in view of the General Elections to Urban Local Bodies in the state”.

According to the revised schedule of SIR announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, the preparations, training and printing will begin from December 15 and continue till December 24 this year which was supposed to begin from October 27 till November 5.

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During the SIR exercise, the BLOs will visit every home from December 26 till January 25 next year.

Earlier, the schedule was fixed from November 6 to December 5 to distribute pre-filled enumeration forms, assist the electors to complete it and collect these forms.

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The draft electoral rolls will be published on February 1 next year instead of December 12 after which claims and objections will be filed between February 1 and March 2.

The disposal of these claims and objections will be done from February 1 to April 1. The final publication roll will be published on April 7 next year.

Earlier, the qualifying date for SIR in Tripura was fixed on October 1 while the exercise was supposed to begin from September 5 and conclude with final publication of the electoral roll on December 23.