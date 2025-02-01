8 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Raipur: Eight Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday, police said, adding that automatic rifles, including INSAS rifles and Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) launchers, were recovered from the spot. The gunfight erupted around 8.30 am in the forest of Gangaloor police station area when a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-naxalite operation. (Representational image)

The bodies of the deceased Maoists are yet to be identified and the process of identification will start soon.

“The bodies will be brought to district headquarters late Saturday night and after that identification will be done,” said a senior police officer.

Inspector general of police , Bastar range , Sunderaj P said that the personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation.

“The operation was launched on Friday based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of the West Bastar division of Maoists,” the IG said.

“Till now , eight bodies of the Maoists have been recovered and the toll can rise by tomorrow. We believe that some Maoists sustained bullet injuries and are in the jungle. Combing operation of the jungle is going on,” said the IG.

Home Minister Vijay Sharma talking to media said that the encounter was a success and is a step to eradicate Maoism in the state.

“ I appeal to the Maoists to surrender or they have to face the wrath of security forces,” said Sharma.

Sources said that around 600 security personnel were involved in Saturday’s encounter and cardonned off a camp of Maoists in the jungle.

With this encounter, 50 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in the state so far this year.

On January 20, security forces gunned down 16 Moaists in the jungle bordering Odisha. A central committee member and senior Maoists were killed in the encounter.

On January 16, twelve Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district. Later, Maoists, in a statement, admitted that 18 cadres were killed in the January 16 gunfight.

Last year, 219 Maoists were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in the state.