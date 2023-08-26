News / India News / 9 persons killed, 20 injured in train fire mishap in Tamil Nadu: Report

ByHT News Desk
Aug 26, 2023 08:51 AM IST

Nine people were killed and over 20 were injured after a fire broke out in a tourist train parked on Bodi Lane near Madurai railway station in the wee hours of Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Security personnel and other officials at the spot after a fire broke out in a coach of a train at Madurai railway station, Saturday.(PTI)
As per inputs, bodies have been shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and rescue operation is underway.

“Around 5:30 am today, there was fire in a coach halted here at Madurai railway station. There were pilgrims travelling from Uttar Pradesh in it. When they lit the gas stove to make coffee, the gas cylinder blasted. As of now, we have retrieved nine bodies,” PTI quoted Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha as saying.

This is a breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Saturday, August 26, 2023
