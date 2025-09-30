Bareilly, The Bareilly authorities have identified eight allegedly illegal properties linked to associates of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan for action, officials said on Tuesday. 8 properties linked to cleric Tauqeer Raza identified for demolition in strife-hit Bareilly

Teams from the Bareilly Development Authority and district administration carried out a joint drive in Faiq Enclave, Jagatpur, and the old city areas, they said.

The structures are alleged to have been built without approved maps, with some encroaching on government and ceiling land.

Police claimed that Faiq Enclave has emerged as a hideout for criminals over the years.

Earlier, a premise linked to Saddam, brother-in-law of gangster Atiq Ahmad, was sealed here. Now, connections of Tauqeer's aides Farhat and coloniser Mohammad Arif with similar activities have surfaced, they said.

A BDA official said Arif and his associates had encroached upon government land, roads and ceiling areas. Hotels and lawns linked to Arif Skylark, Fahm Lawn and Flora Garden were sealed on Sunday for alleged illegal construction.

"Illegal constructions on government and ceiling land will not be spared. Strict action will be taken as per rules," BDA Vice-Chairman Dr Manikandan A said.

Meanwhile, Bareilly Municipal Corporation marked several shops, including those built atop Pahalwan Sahab Dargah, for demolition over illegal construction.

The administration is now preparing an FIR against Arif for road and land encroachment, he said.

The district administration has stepped up surveillance on Tauqeer's close network of associates and financiers, who are suspected of funding and strategising unlawful activities under the cover of community programmes.

A final decision on the demolition is expected later on Tuesday.

The District Magistrate, SSP Anurag Arya, the BDA vice-chairman and municipal commissioner will oversee the operation.

The action follows violent clashes in Bareilly on September 26, when a crowd of over 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque in Kotwali area after Friday prayers, leading to stone-pelting and injuries to police personnel.

The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a proposed protest over the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row called by cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan.

Police have so far registered 10 FIRs against 180 named and 2,500 unnamed persons, arresting Khan, his aides and over 60 others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also warned of strict action against rioters.

Internet services remain suspended in the district to prevent the spread of inflammatory content.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.