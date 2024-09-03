Chhattisgarh: 9 Maoists killed in ongoing anti-insurgency operation in Dantewada

A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has killed nine Maoists in an ongoing anti-insurgency operation in Chattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency hit Dantewada district on Tuesday, the state police said in a statement. Police said further details will be shared after the operation is complete. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

“So far, nine Maoists have been killed and a large quantity of weapons, including self loading rifle ( SLR), 303 Rifle, 315 Bore Rifle, have been recovered from the spot. All the jawans involved in the operation are safe. The search operation is still underway, and further details will be shared after the operation is complete,” the statement said.

Officials said the operation was launched based on intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area. They added the exchange of fire started at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Union home minister Amit Shah late last month chaired an inter-state coordination meeting of Left-wing insurgency hit states in Chhattisgarh amid heightened anti-Maoist operations.

As many as 147 Maoists were killed in 104 gunfights from December 2023 to August while 723 were arrested and 622 surrendered, according to the government data. The Union government has accelerated the opening of forward operating bases (FOBs) in the Maoists’ strongholds for coordinated intelligence-based operations as well as for assisting civic authorities to undertake development work to the remote villages.

Thirty three FOBs have been set up since December last year. They include four in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, eight in Bijapur, two in Dantewada, four in Narayanpur, one each in Kanker and Rajnandgaon.

The government in August told the Parliament that the geographical spread of Maoist violence has reduced from 126 districts across 10 states in 2013 to 38 districts in 2024 across nine states. It said incidents of Maoist violence have reduced by 73% since 2010.