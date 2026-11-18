The Niwari district administration in Madhya Pradesh has formed a six-member committee to conduct a fresh physical verification of the treasury of the centuries-old Ram Raja Temple in Orchha, a move that comes nine years after a previous inspection uncovered missing gold and silver ornaments.

The panel has been constituted to inventory donations and draft a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for managing the temple’s assets (Rohittkarwal, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The panel has been constituted to inventory donations and draft a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for managing the temple’s assets, where district officials said Lord Ram is worshipped as a king rather than a traditional deity.

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The temple’s strongroom, sealed since the last inspection in 2017, was reopened on November 2 for a preliminary assessment. According to district panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Rohan Saxena, the treasury has two parts, including the pre-2017 treasury kept under double lock, and the 2017 to 2026 treasury, where jewellery and items gifted by donors are kept in a locker in the temple office.

“The strongroom was opened to systematically shift the items from the office locker and draft an SOP to determine the volume of valuables and the manpower needed for auditing. This is the first time such a detailed verification is being undertaken,” Saxena said.

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{{^usCountry}} The official said the exercise was conducted in the presence of chief priest Ramakant Dixit, was videographed, and followed strict frisking protocols, with a formal panchnama (record of proceedings) and joint resealing of the locks. “No one knew the exact nature of the items inside or how to evaluate them, so opening the double lock once was necessary to establish a clear procedure,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official said the exercise was conducted in the presence of chief priest Ramakant Dixit, was videographed, and followed strict frisking protocols, with a formal panchnama (record of proceedings) and joint resealing of the locks. “No one knew the exact nature of the items inside or how to evaluate them, so opening the double lock once was necessary to establish a clear procedure,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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The inspection has drawn fierce criticism from the Congress, whose leaders accused the state administration of acting hastily and without independent appraisers.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, who is currently on a Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra, which began in Ujjain this week and will culminate in Ayodhya, has also flagged the issue and said he would raise the Ram Raja temple matter when his ongoing march, which also focuses on mismanagement and theft at shrines, arrives in Orchha on November 26.

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Congress leader Avanish Bundela added, “When the treasury was inspected during the Sunderlal Patwa government in 1990, experts from Jaipur were called. Now why is this being done in haste without experts? There are also reports that someone tried to break the locker. There should be an inquiry into it.”

Niwari collector Jamuna Bhide dismissed rumours about a break-in. “Some people are spreading misinformation regarding the inspection. We will register FIRs against those circulating false claims about the temple treasury. Protecting devotees’ offerings is our top priority,” she said in a video statement on Tuesday.

The last physical verification in 2017 revealed financial irregularities, including the disappearance of 24 pieces of jewellery. An FIR was registered against the then temple clerk Munnalal Tiwari. But when the police did not file a charge sheet against him for nine years, the Madhya Pradesh High Court earlier this year decided to dismiss the case against Tiwari.

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