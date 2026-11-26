Today, November 26, India will celebrate the 77th birthday of a sacred, secular text that binds all of her mindbogglingly diverse peoples into one equal community – the Indian Constitution. Although it came into effect only on January 26, 1950 – a day commemorated as Republic Day – the world’s longest written Constitution was adopted two months earlier, on November 26, 1949.

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The work of framing the remarkable document began on December 6, 1946 with the formation of the Constituent Assembly; over the next two years, eleven months, and eighteen days, every word, phrase and injunction of the original document was dissected, analysed and fiercely debated by the 389-member Constituent Assembly that was ‘India in microcosm’. Comprising liberals, conservatives, Marxists, and ideologues of every stripe, 17 of them women, the members were either elected (in the British-ruled provinces), or nominated (by the princely states). Any edits the Assembly voted for were executed by a seven-member Drafting Committee led by the redoubtable Dr BR Ambedkar.

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On November 25, 1949, it was finally done. In his closing address, Dr Ambedkar graciously acknowledged the Constitution’s debt to a brilliant jurist, civil servant, diplomat and statesman from Karnataka. “The credit that is given to me does not really belong to me,” said Babasaheb. “It belongs partly to Sir BN Rau, the Constitutional Advisor to the Constituent Assembly…”

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{{^usCountry}} Sadly, few Indians today, even those from his home state, know anything about the brilliant Benegal Narsing Rau. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sadly, few Indians today, even those from his home state, know anything about the brilliant Benegal Narsing Rau. {{/usCountry}}

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An alumnus of the legendary Canara High School, Mangaluru, and Trinity College, Cambridge, Rau passed the tough Civil Service exams in 1909 and charted a dazzling career in public office that included stints as High Court judge, administrator, chairman of various commissions, and head of several delegations to Britain and the UN.

After he retired in 1944, Rau assisted the Burmese government in drafting their Constitution, and even served briefly as Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, collecting an OBE and a knighthood on the way. Naturally, when the search for a Constitutional Advisor began, Rau was the unanimous choice. In October 1947, he submitted the first draft of the Indian Constitution.

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Rau wasn’t the only person from Karnataka who was involved in the framing of the Constitution, however. Of the seven members of the Drafting Committee, one was Sir Nyapathi Madhava Rau, who had served as the Diwan of Mysore between 1941 and 1946. It was this upstanding gentleman who argued for English to be retained as the official language of the Indian Union, cautioning against adopting Hindi as the only national lingua franca.

Of the representatives to the Constituent Assembly nominated by Mysore, two – KC Reddy and Kengal Hanumanthaiah – are particularly significant. In September 1947, KC Reddy had successfully led the ‘Mysore Chalo’ agitation, demanding that Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar step down. In October, around the time BN Rau submitted his draft, KC Reddy was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the free Mysore state.

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On his part, Hanumanthaiah, a firebrand lawyer and the state’s second CM, had a lot to say in the Constituent Assembly debates. A Gandhi acolyte like Reddy, he pushed hard for decentralisation, recommending more power to the states. He also fiercely opposed the inclusion of Article 371, which gives Centre-backed administrators like state governors discretionary powers and allows them to take certain decisions for the state. And while he defended the Constituent Assembly’s decision to draft the Constitution in English instead of Hindi, the man who conceptualised the magnificent Indo-Saracenic Vidhana Soudha did not shy away from pointing out that many members of the Drafting Committee were more western than Indian in their sensibilities, adding, in his final speech to the Assembly, “…we wanted the music of the veena or the sitar, but here we have the music of an English band.”

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We can also claim another member of the Constituent Assembly, S Nijalingappa, as our own, even though he was elected from Bombay Presidency. Six years after Mysore state’s borders were redrawn in 1956, Nijalingappa, whose home district was now part of Mysore, took over as its fourth CM.