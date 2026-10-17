'A proud dad': Assam CM Himanta Biswa shares emotional note as son receives law degree, posts photo with CJI Surya Kant

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an emotional message on Saturday for his son, Nandil, who received his law degree from NLSIU Bengaluru. Sharing a photograph of his son receiving his law degree from Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Sarma wrote on X, “Today, I was simply a proud dad.”

Sharing a post on X, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated his son receiving a law degree. (Photos Credit: @himantabiswa/X (L); ANI (R))

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"Watching Nandil receive his law degree at NLSIU Bengaluru this morning brought back so many memories," he added.

Deep Dive What did CJI Surya Kant urge NLSIU graduates to do? He urged them to uphold justice, defend liberty and remain committed to constitutional values. He also stressed courage, integrity and listening to voices that are often unheard. Why did CJI Surya Kant say legal education must go beyond academic learning? He said it should prepare students to engage with people who have different perspectives and serve society. He also highlighted the importance of hearing others before forming judgments. What advice did D K Shivakumar give young lawyers at the NLSIU convocation? He urged graduates to protect democracy and constitutional values, and to never stop questioning or compromise their principles. He also called on them to make justice accessible to all.

Reflecting on his son's decision to take a year off for CLAT preparation, the chief minister recalled, "I still remember when he first told Riniki and me that he wanted to take a year off to prepare for CLAT. The father in me had a few questions and, admittedly, a few worries too. But he knew what he wanted, believed in himself, and gave it his all. He went on to secure an All India Rank of 40 in CLAT, reminding us both how important it is to trust our children’s choices."

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Sarma further said, “We spend years guiding our children, only to discover just how much they teach us along the way. Today, my heart is full. So proud of you, Nandil. Go write your next chapter.”

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CJI urges law graduates to uphold justice

CJI Surya Kant on Saturday urged graduating law students to uphold justice, defend liberty and remain committed to constitutional values, according to news agency PTI.

Addressing the 34th annual convocation of the NLSIU Bengaluru, he said legal education must go beyond academic learning and prepare students to engage with diverse perspectives.

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"The purpose of legal education extends beyond learning the principles of criminal or constitutional law; it rests in the invigorating experience of encountering those who see the world differently than we do," PTI quoted the CJI as saying.

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"The legal profession is not for the faint of heart. It demands not only the mastery of statutes and precedent but also the courage to defend what is just, and the humility to listen to voices that are often unheard," he said.

The CJI added, "As you step out into the world, know that the nation looks to you- not just as practitioners of law but as heralds of hope. May your careers be distinguished, your endeavours impactful and your contributions everlasting."

(with inputs from PTI)