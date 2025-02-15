A united front against global scourge of terror

Counter-terrorism cooperation between India and the US has emerged as a significant focus under the second Donald Trump administration, a development likely to have implications for both security cooperation and groups involved in separatist activities such as the Khalistani activists. The focus on counter-terrorism featured in the joint declaration issued after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. (AP)

Pakistan has expressed concerns about these developments.

The focus on this domain featured in the joint declaration issued after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, a summit that was also marked by the American administration’s decision to approve the extradition of Tahawwur Rana for his role in the 26/11 attacks after a complex legal process.

One key section specifically addressed counter-terrorism efforts, with particular attention to preventing attacks similar to past incidents.

The joint statement said, “The leaders reaffirmed that the global scourge of terrorism must be fought and terrorist safe havens eliminated from every corner of the world. They committed to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups, including Al-Qa’ida, ISIS, Jaish-e Mohammad, and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba in order to prevent heinous acts like the attacks in Mumbai on 26/11 and the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.”

Following the Rana extradition announcement, the statement noted, “The leaders further called on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks and ensure that its territory is not used to carry out cross-border terrorist attacks. The leaders also pledged to work together to prevent proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems and to deny access to such weapons by terrorists and non-state actors.”

Under people-to-people ties, the statement outlined plans to “strengthen law enforcement cooperation to take decisive action against illegal immigration networks, organized crime syndicates, including narco-terrorists, human and arms traffickers, as well as other elements who threaten public and diplomatic safety and security, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both nations.”

The statement’s reference to diplomatic safety comes in the context of recent incidents involving Indian consulates and diplomatic personnel.

The mention of sovereignty and territorial integrity appears to address concerns about US-based groups challenging Indian sovereignty, such as the Khalistan movement’s supporters.

The focus on illegal immigration networks and organized crime syndicates suggests increased attention to what Indian officials have identified as networks that facilitate illegal immigration for political purposes—a trend they note is more visible in Canada but also present in the US.

Pakistan said a reference to it in the US-India joint statement was “one-sided, misleading and contrary to diplomatic norms.” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan also expressed concern at the arms sale by US to India, which he said would increase military imbalance in the region.

Khan, speaking at the press conference, said Pakistan was “surprised” that the reference had been added to the joint statement notwithstanding Pakistan’s counterterrorism cooperation with the United States, PTI reported.