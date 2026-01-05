A week of dense fog ahead as cold wave intensifies: What IMD forecast says on temp fall, rain and snow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert warning that dense fog conditions are likely to persist during morning hours across northwest, central, east and northeast India over the next four to five days. Cold day conditions are expected in isolated areas of East Rajasthan between January 5 and 7, (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

According to the IMD, cold conditions during the daytime are expected in isolated areas of eastern Rajasthan between January 5 and 7, Jharkhand on January 5, western Rajasthan and sub-Himalayan West Bengal from January 5 to 7; and Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal on January 5 and 6.

Cold wave conditions are also likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from January 6 to 9; eastern Rajasthan from January 6 to 10; western Rajasthan from January 8 to 10; Chhattisgarh from January 6 to 8; and Jharkhand on January 6 and 7.

During the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on January 5, dense to very dense fog reduced visibility to below 50 metres in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, while isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttarakhand also reported dense fog. Visibility dropped to zero metres at several locations, including Gorakhpur, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Dense fog was also reported in parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam.

Cold to severe cold day conditions were recorded in isolated areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while ground frost was observed at a few places in Uttarakhand.

Light snowfall was reported in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Snowfall likely in Jammu and Kashmir The IMD said several weather systems, including western disturbances over North India and strong westerly winds in the upper atmosphere, are influencing current conditions.

Under their impact, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next two days.

Ground frost may continue in parts of Uttarakhand on January 5 and 6. Weather forecast for South India Tamil Nadu may witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on January 8 and 9, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe on January 9 and 10.

Minimum temperatures over large parts of north and central India remain well below normal.

The lowest minimum temperature over the plains was recorded at Etawah in Uttar Pradesh at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast a gradual fall of two to three degrees in minimum temperatures over northwest India over the next four days and over central and east India over the next two days.