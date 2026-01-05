Dense fog blankets Delhi, flight operations affected at IGI Airport; IndiGo issues advisory for Leh amid snowfall

The advisory read, ''Due to snowfall in Leh, flight operations, both take-offs and landings, have been temporarily put on hold. This may lead to extended wait times both onboard and on the ground. To ensure we are ready for departure as soon as we receive clearance, our team may complete boarding formalities in advance. We understand that delays can be inconvenient, and we assure you that our team remains fully committed to make your wait as comfortable as possible. We are closely monitoring the weather and will get you on your way as soon as conditions allow. Customers are advised to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport.''

In its advisory, IndiGo stated that flight operations in Leh had been temporarily suspended due to snowfall, affecting both take-offs and landings.

By 9 am, the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 256, placing it in the ‘Poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Guwahati, woke up to a foggy Monday morning, leading to disruptions in air travel. At Delhi airport, multiple flights were delayed due to low visibility, while IndiGo issued a travel advisory for Leh amid adverse weather conditions.

At Akshardham, the AQI stood at 294, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. ITO recorded a similar situation with an AQI of 256. Conditions were worse in Anand Vihar, where the AQI rose to 320, slipping into the ‘very poor’ bracket. Chandni Chowk emerged as one of the most polluted areas, reporting an AQI of 337.

The poor visibility disrupted air traffic at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, leading to delays in several early morning flights.

Mumbai also witnessed hazy conditions at the start of the day. Visuals from the Bandra Kurla Complex and Bandra Reclamation showed smog hovering over the skyline. The AQI in these areas was recorded at 132, which falls under the ‘moderate’ category, according to CPCB data.

In the Northeast, Guwahati experienced a cold and foggy morning as a cold wave swept through the city. The AQI was measured at 72, categorised as ‘satisfactory’. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius for Assam’s capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi authorities said Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were lifted on Friday evening. The Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) cited improved air quality due to favourable weather conditions.

However, officials urged residents to continue following measures under Stages I and II of GRAP to prevent further deterioration. The government also clarified that construction and demolition sites shut down for violations will not be allowed to reopen without specific approval from the Commission.

The Sub-Committee said it will keep a close watch on the air quality situation and take further decisions based on weather forecasts from the IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

(With PTI inputs)