PAN-Aadhaar linking: 3 days left before unlinked PAN cards turn inoperative. How to check link status

The Income Tax Department has issued a reminder to PAN card holders to complete the mandatory pan to Aadhaar link process before the December 31, 2025 deadline, failing which the pan card will become inoperative. PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline on December 31: PAN cards to turn inoperative if not linked(File photo)

According to the department, individuals who have not completed the Aadhaar-PAN card link within the stipulated timeline will be unable to use their PAN for key financial and tax-related transactions.

Aadhaar-PAN linking | Deadline and late fee details

The last date to complete the PAN to Aadhaar link is December 31, 2025. Taxpayers who have not linked their PAN and Aadhaar so far will need to pay a late fee of ₹1,000 before proceeding with the linking process.

However, PAN holders who obtained their PAN card after October 1, 2024 using an Aadhaar enrolment ID are exempt from the penalty and can complete the linking process free of charge until the deadline.

With just days remaining, the Income Tax Department has cautioned that failure to act before December 31, 2025 will render unlinked PANs inoperative.

Risk of disruption in PAN-related services

Apart from the PAN becoming inoperative, defaulters may also face disruption in services that require PAN usage, including financial transactions and tax filings, Hindustan Times reported earlier.

The Income Tax Department has reiterated the mandatory nature of the linking requirement.

“For existing PAN holders, who were allotted PAN on or before 01-07-2017 it is mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar. The Link Aadhaar service is available to individual taxpayers (both registered and unregistered on e-Filing Portal),” the official income tax website read.

Aadhaar-based verification for new PAN applicants

For fresh PAN card applicants, Aadhaar-based verification has already been made mandatory at the time of application, reducing the need for a separate pan to Aadhaar link process later.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar

Taxpayers can complete the process to link Aadhaar Card with PAN Card by following these steps:

Visit the income tax e-filing portal and log in with your credentials. Go to the profile section and click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers and select ‘continue to pay through e-pay tax’. Choose the relevant assessment year and select the type of payment as ‘Other Receipts’. The applicable amount will be pre-filled; click continue. A challan will be generated; select the payment mode and pay via the redirected bank website. After the payment, linking PAN with Aadhaar can be done on the e-filing portal.

How to check Aadhaar-PAN link status

To verify your Aadhaar pan link status, follow these steps:

Visit the income tax e-filing portal and click on ‘Link Aadhaar status’. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details. Submit the information. The how to check Aadhaar link with pan result will be displayed on the screen.

How to correct mismatched Aadhaar and PAN details

In case of discrepancies between Aadhaar and PAN details, taxpayers can take the following steps:

Visit the UIDAI portal to correct details on your Aadhaar card. Visit Protean (NSDL) or UTIITSL to update PAN details. Opt for biometric verification at authorised PAN service centres if errors persist.

The Income Tax Department has urged taxpayers to complete the pan to Aadhaar link well before the deadline to avoid penalties and disruption of essential services.