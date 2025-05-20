‘Aap chor ko kya bologe’: Vikram Misri’s jibe at Pakistan over probing terror

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday stated that there was no point asking Pakistan to conduct an investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack and further conflict with India, as Pakistan had been linked to all incidents of terror in the country. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Pakistan had been spreading terrorism while India had been focused on economic development.(HT photo)

During an MEA briefing for all-party delegations going to other countries in an anti-terror campaign, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said, "Aap chor ko kya bologe ke investigation kijiye. (What is the point of telling a thief to conduct an investigation.)"

HT learnt that in the meeting, it was stated that all incidents of terror in India had been directly or indirectly linked to Pakistan. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said in the meeting that India had given Pakistan inputs, DNA evidence, call details and more related to terror targets but the country had not taken any action.

Misri also stated that for the past forty years India had suffered from terrorist attacks, while Pakistan had been responsible for the spread of terror.

While India had been focusing on economic development, Pakistan had been focused on terror, the foreign secretary added.

On ceasefire violation

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri stated that Pakistan had been the first to violate the ceasefire and attack cities in India. He argued that this was the design of Pakistan and that India now had a new normal that they would have to deal with.

During the briefing, Vikram Misri stated that a parliamentary delegation would soon meet the UAE's tolerance minister to discuss India's efforts to battle terrorism.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid said in response to the briefing, “There was no interference by anyone (in understanding between India and Pakistan), there was no mediation. But when such things happen in the worlds different people try to send a message. Whatever has happened, has happened only between the two nations. When the matter escalated, it was between our two nations. When it ended, it ended between the two nations. It was initiated by the Pakistan DGMO, they said that we should end this. We said that it should be done if they are ready."

He added, "Politics within the country is our right, our duty; it is different. But outside the country, what we have to say, is different."