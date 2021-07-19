‘Aap chronology samajhiye…’: Amit Shah questions timing of Pegasus report

Referring to the reports of India using Israeli software Pegasus to hack phones of journalists, activists and ministers, Union home minister Amit Shah questioned the timing of such selective leaks. Hsaid it was done by global disrupters with the obstructors based in India.

“People have often associated this phrase with me in a lighter vein but today I want to seriously say that the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions… aap chronology samajhiye (understand the chronology) This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers. Disrupters are global organisations that do not like India to progress. Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. People of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection,” Amit Shah said in a statement.

“In what seemed like a perfect cue, late last evening we saw a report which has been amplified by a few sections with only one aim - to do whatever is possible and humiliate India at the world stage, peddle the same old narratives about our nation and derail India’s development trajectory,” he said.

Reacting to opposition parties not allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce his new cabinet colleagues in Parliament on Monday, Shah said that there are forces that aren’t able to digest India’s progress, but “disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India’s development trajectory through their conspiracies”.

Asserting that the monsoon session of Parliament will bear new fruits of progress, Shah added, “The people of India have high hopes from the current Monsoon session. Key bills for the welfare of farmers, youngsters, women and the backward sections of society are lined up for debate and discussion.”

On obstructing PM in introducing his new cabinet, Shah said, “…there are forces unable to digest this. They also want to derail national progress. This merits the question - to whose tune are these people dancing? Who wants to keep showing India in poor light? What pleasure do they get to time and again show India in a bad light?”

Shah also targeted Congress and said that the party has “good past experience in trampling over democracy and with their own house not in order, they are now trying to derail anything progressive that comes up in Parliament.”