AAP minister compares BJP's rule with British Raj. ‘They scared us..’

Delhi cabinet minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday compared the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led centre's rule to British Raj, saying that the BJP government has become like the Britishers who used to scare the leaders and people with the threat of jail. Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj(HT file photo)

While addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said that the BJP got scared after witnessing the senior opposition leaders gathering at the "maharally" at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan and supporting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who got arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read here: Atishi claims ED will arrest her, 3 other AAP leaders if they don't join BJP

"...What was seen at Ramlila Maidan on 31st March, shocked the BJP. The biggest leaders of India's opposition parties gathered on that stage...All the senior leaders of our party are in jail - Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Sandeep Pathak and I are the younger lot. We called up these leaders and requested them to come, that our senior leaders are in jail and we are doing a 'maharally' in Delhi...All the leaders said that they would definitely be there and they did..." news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying.

He further claimed that the saffron camp has tried its level best to crush the AAP by putting all its senior leaders in jail. Since the BJP knows that the people won't be scared to cast their votes against them so they started scaring them which is a matter of grave concern for the country.

"BJP says that they did everything to us that they had to do. They executed their plan and arrested all our big leaders but the party is still standing...BJP knows that the people won't be scared to cast their votes. Today, the people of the country are scared and it is a matter of grave concern for the country. People used to be scared during British rule...The British scared us with the threat of jail and ruled us. Today, the BJP government at the centre has become almost like that..." he added.

His remarks came after his colleague Atishi made a big claim that after arresting Kejriwal, now the probe agency will arrest her, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha.

“I have been told that soon there will be ED raids at our residence and then we will be taken into custody. The BJP is now targeting the next line of the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party,” Atishi said.

Atishi's claims came a day after the ED took the name of Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj in the court and said Kejriwal told the agency that Vijay Nair -- a key exponent of the alleged liquor scam -- reported to Atishi and Saurabh.

The AAP convenor was arrested on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case linked with a liquor excise policy case. He was sent to judicial custody on April 1 till April 15.