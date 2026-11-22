The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced it will contest all 70 assembly seats in the forthcoming Uttarakhand elections scheduled next year, ruling out any immediate possibility of a pre-election tie up.

The party has decided to go solo following consultations with national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Vipin Kumar/HT FILE Photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference in Dehradun, party’s state president Uma Sisodia said that there have been “no positive developments” regarding an alliance with any party so far, and the leadership has decided to go solo following consultations with national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“The entire state executive, district units, and all assembly presidents held detailed discussions with Kejriwal and the high command to review preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. It has been decided that we will strongly contest all 70 seats.”