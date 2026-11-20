Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday alleged that leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were earning money by indulging in drug trade at the cost of the youth of Punjab. Taking a dig at the AAP government, she further said that the drug menace could not be fought with posters. (HT File)

Taking a dig at the AAP government, she further said that the drug menace could not be fought with posters.

Addressing women congregations organised under the party’s ‘Mawan Dhiyan Di Lalkaar’ campaign at Sahnewal and Phillaur, Harsimrat said, “Crores of rupees are being wasted on a poster campaign even as mothers of our state are pleading for an end to the drug menace. Instead of raising empty slogans, the AAP government should talk about the lakhs of youth who had been killed due to this menace.”

Asserting that drugs were being sold with impunity under AAP rule, Harsimrat pointed out instances of AAP leaders being caught with drugs, with the latest seizure being that of AAP sarpanch Parminder Singh of Kalsian village. Parminder was arrested with heroin and other drugs worth ₹1,600 crore by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

She pointed out that as per the latest NCRB figures, Punjab was at the first spot in the country in drug trafficking cases and at the second spot in drug overdose deaths. She said even if one was to take an average of two to three drug-related deaths in a single village in one year and calculate the total figure for 13,000 villages for five years as well as deaths in urban areas, the cumulative figure would include lakhs of youth dying at the hands of this menace.

Senior SAD leaders Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Pawandeep Kaur and Simranjit Singh Dhillon were also present at the event in Sahnewal, while Baldev Khaira and his wife Bhavna Khosla Khaira were present at Phillaur.