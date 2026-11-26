Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday announced a nationwide movement to “Save Democracy and Save Constitution”, urging citizens to unite against what he alleged were threats to democratic rights, electoral freedoms and constitutional values. Actor Prakash Raj, who joined a rally in Nagpur to mark Constitution Day, also called for greater protection of dissent and freedom of expression.

The CJP founder raised concerns over electoral processes, voter deletions and protest rights at the Nagpur rally, joined by actor Prakash Raj. (PTI) more less

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Addressing the gathering in Nagpur on Thursday evening, Dipke urged people to uphold constitutional values, protect democracy and follow the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution. Appealing to young people to take the lead, he raised concerns about electoral processes, social media moderation and the protection of democratic safeguards.

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Speaking in Hindi and Marathi, Dipke said the earlier protest at Jantar Mantar had given young people a platform to voice their concerns. “You have power. We have the Constitution,” he said, questioning the government over alleged electoral irregularities, including discrepancies in vote counts during the last hour of polling and the deletion of names from voter lists.

He also questioned the Maharashtra government’s reported move to overturn the outcome of the Gokul dairy election through an ordinance, asking what such interventions could mean for larger electoral contests.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to what he described as a lookout notice issued by Mumbai police, Dipke said he was in Nagpur and would continue protesting. He urged supporters to remain united and continue peaceful demonstrations even if they were detained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to what he described as a lookout notice issued by Mumbai police, Dipke said he was in Nagpur and would continue protesting. He urged supporters to remain united and continue peaceful demonstrations even if they were detained. {{/usCountry}}

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Dipke also called for 50% representation for women in cabinets and in the distribution of election tickets by political parties. Citing Ambedkar’s work on women’s rights and labour protections, he said his legacy should be recognised across communities.

He said the Constitution had enabled people from humble backgrounds to reach the highest public offices, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example. Recalling a visit to the tribal district of Gadchiroli, Dipke alleged that he had seen classrooms without benches and bathing facilities for tribal girls without roofs or doors. He questioned how long children in such schools would have to wait for basic infrastructure.

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Dipke, who had been in Nagpur since Wednesday to organise the rally, described Constitution Day as a significant occasion and urged citizens to defend democratic and voting rights.

Earlier in the day, Dipke paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at Nagpur’s historic Deekshabhoomi, where the latter and his followers embraced Buddhism in 1956, underscoring the symbolic significance of the location for the campaign.

Prakash Raj, meanwhile, criticised the government over what he alleged were attempts to silence dissent, warning that suppressing the voices of students and young people would only make them louder.

He said protecting the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution was a collective responsibility and called on citizens to come together to defend democratic freedoms. He alleged that young people raising questions about education, healthcare and employment were increasingly being silenced instead of receiving answers from the government.

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“Attempts to suppress voices will only make them louder,” Raj said, stressing that young people’s freedom of expression must be respected and their questions addressed.

He also expressed concern over reports of citizens being prevented from travelling abroad even after boarding flights. Referring to a recent case involving YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, Raj questioned the restrictions on citizens’ freedoms and alleged that people carrying the national flag were also being jailed.

Raj said the campaign aimed to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power, adding that any political party taking steps against the Constitution would face opposition. He maintained that the movement was not about conventional politics but about defending constitutional values and democratic rights.

On Jantar Mantar being denied as a protest site, Raj said that protest spaces would emerge across the country, including in neighbourhoods and on streets.

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Dipke also raised concerns about the visibility of political content on social media platforms. He alleged that posts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi were being promoted, while content critical of other political leaders and parties was being restricted. He alleged that more than 50 lakh Instagram posts had been taken down between January and June, although the figure and his allegation of political bias in content moderation have not been independently verified.

Dipke further alleged that the government had prevented 27-year-old CJP co-convenor Saurav Das from travelling to the London School of Economics and Oxford University out of “jealousy” over invitations he had received from the institutions.

Dipke said CJP co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, along with him, had been invited to the UK. They had decided that Das would travel to London, while he and Ranka would visit parts of Maharashtra to assess drought conditions. However, Das was stopped at the airport, he alleged.

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“The move stemmed from jealousy,” Dipke added.

He said the three had been invited to speak about how the Jantar Mantar protest, guided by the ideals of Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, had garnered widespread support. “But this individual is a narcissist, he wants not just the country, but the entire world to revolve around him. He believes that he alone should travel across the world,” he added.

Das approached the Delhi high court on Wednesday challenging the action. The Ministry of External Affairs, meanwhile, said he had been issued a show-cause notice seeking an explanation for discrepancies concerning his place of birth in his passport..