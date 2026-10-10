'Cops coming inside plane': Dipke and team CJP detained minutes after Delhi airport touchdown

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were on Saturday detained seconds after landing in Delhi, ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained at the airport, minutes after they landed.

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A senior Delhi police official confirmed the detentions, saying teams from the southwest district police had been deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. In its statement, the CJP “strongly condemned” the detentions as “authoritarian”, terming it a “violation of freedom of movement.”

‘Pre-planned interception’: CJP statement on detentions

In its statement, the CJP said that it “strongly condemns the authoritarian detention of CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka straight from their flight upon landing in Delhi.”

“This pre-planned interception by the Delhi Police aims to cripple the leadership of today's peaceful demonstrations before they even reach the protest site,” CJP said. It further added, “The CJP denounces this blatant violation of freedom of movement and demands the immediate, unconditional release of Dipke, Das, and Ranka.”

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Deep Dive Which CJP leaders were detained after arriving at Delhi airport? CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained seconds after landing in Delhi, according to the party. Why were Abhijeet Dipke and other CJP members travelling to Delhi? They were travelling to take part in the CJP’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s revision of electoral rolls. Why was the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar facing restrictions? Delhi Police had denied permission for the protest and imposed security measures and restrictions ahead of the planned gathering. The CJP said it intended to protest peacefully.