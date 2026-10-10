'Cops coming inside plane': Dipke and team CJP detained minutes after Delhi airport touchdown

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were on Saturday detained seconds after landing in Delhi, ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
A senior Delhi police official confirmed the detentions, saying teams from the southwest district police had been deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. In its statement, the CJP “strongly condemned” the detentions as “authoritarian”, terming it a “violation of freedom of movement.”
‘Pre-planned interception’: CJP statement on detentions
In its statement, the CJP said that it “strongly condemns the authoritarian detention of CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka straight from their flight upon landing in Delhi.”
“This pre-planned interception by the Delhi Police aims to cripple the leadership of today's peaceful demonstrations before they even reach the protest site,” CJP said. It further added, “The CJP denounces this blatant violation of freedom of movement and demands the immediate, unconditional release of Dipke, Das, and Ranka.”
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Deep Dive
Which CJP leaders were detained after arriving at Delhi airport?
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained seconds after landing in Delhi, according to the party.
Why were Abhijeet Dipke and other CJP members travelling to Delhi?
They were travelling to take part in the CJP’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s revision of electoral rolls.
Why was the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar facing restrictions?
Delhi Police had denied permission for the protest and imposed security measures and restrictions ahead of the planned gathering. The CJP said it intended to protest peacefully.
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.
Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/'Cops coming inside plane': Dipke and team CJP detained minutes after Delhi airport touchdown
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks