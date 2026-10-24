Activist Amit Bhatnagar ends 27-day protest against Ken-Betwa link project on Madhya Pradesh Congress leader's request

Activist Amit Bhatnagar on Saturday ended his 27-day protest against the Ken-Betwa Link Project after senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Umang Singhar visited Panna and assured him of the opposition party's support.

Tribal farmers and villagers affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project, under the leadership of Bhatnagar, have been staging a protest for the past 42 days. (Instagram/@iamitbhatnagar)

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Bhatnagar ended his stir by having coconut water at the request of Singhar, the leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

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Tribal farmers and villagers affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project, under the leadership of Bhatnagar, have been staging a protest for the past 42 days demanding compensation and rehabilitation, among other demands. The protesters have raised issues related to displacement, proper rehabilitation, alleged irregularities in compensation, and violations of the Forest Rights Act.

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Taking part in the 'Save the Constitution, Save Democracy' march organised by the project-affected people, who submitted a memorandum at the Collectorate, Singhar said the Congress will always lend strong support in their fight for rights, justice, dignity, and fair compensation.

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{{^usCountry}} "The BJP government, which considers tribals, Dalits and farmers as orphans, should remember that the Congress is still alive. The Congress will continue to fight for the rights and justice of the affected families, from the streets to Parliament. No family should be subjected to injustice in the name of development," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The BJP government, which considers tribals, Dalits and farmers as orphans, should remember that the Congress is still alive. The Congress will continue to fight for the rights and justice of the affected families, from the streets to Parliament. No family should be subjected to injustice in the name of development," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Singhar said he had raised the demands of the protesters in the assembly after visiting them on July 14.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed a resurvey of the affected families and an investigation into the status of compensation. But no concrete action has been taken by the government so far. Where is the report of the re-survey? How many of the left-out families have been compensated, and how many are still awaiting payment?" he said.

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The MP government must address the problems of the affected families in a timely manner instead of just making announcements, Singhar added.

Singhar also visited the Panna District Jail, where he met with protester Divya Ahirwar, who has been held there for the past 28 days. Terming the cases against "satyagrahis" as fake, he sought Ahirwar's immediate release.

Those who are raising their voices for rights are being jailed by the government, which, instead, should be taking effective steps to ensure justice for the affected tribal families, Singhar added.

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"The Congress stands with the tribal farmers, villagers, and displaced families affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project. The party will continue to raise its voice until the affected families receive justice, adequate compensation, and dignified rehabilitation," he said.