Activist Jarange-Patil accuses BJP of conspiring against him, cites audio clips

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him, citing purported audio clips of a conversation among its leaders about money paid to him and narrative-setting ahead of the 2024 polls, even as the ruling party demanded a probe into whether the clips are AI-generated.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.

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On Tuesday, Jarange-Patil quoted Shiv Sena leader and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde telling the BJP leadership that he had given ₹500 crore to the activist through his son, lawmaker Shrikant Shinde. He dared Shinde to clarify, or he would go public with audio clips.

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Jarange-Patil on Thursday played the audio clips at a press conference. In one of the clips, a woman purportedly claims that Jarange-Patil was paid ₹500 crore and his stand will help the BJP in the 2024 assembly polls. “The amount has been given to Jarange-Patil through Shrikant Shinde. Now, Jarange-Patil will be beneficial for us...will [not] need to be checked. I have a different opinion on this. But if Jarange-Patil kept targeting us and the BJP, it will help us in the assembly polls,” the woman is heard saying.

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{{^usCountry}} Another BJP leader is reportedly heard saying that they have not been making enough noise over “Love Jihad cases” in Ahilyanagar and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. He suggests that local leaders, including Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, should have spoken about it to set the narrative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another BJP leader is reportedly heard saying that they have not been making enough noise over “Love Jihad cases” in Ahilyanagar and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. He suggests that local leaders, including Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, should have spoken about it to set the narrative. {{/usCountry}}

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Another person purportedly suggested setting the narrative against people opposing the Vadhavan port in Palghar, saying they are anti-development as they could not make money from the land acquisition.

In another clip, people are heard saying that the BJP should spread the message that some foreign countries want to create anarchy in India and how they keep meeting opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar.

Jarange-Patil said such conversations expose the level of thinking against a person like him who is fighting for Marathas. He said that his life is under threat and alleged attempts to suppress his voice for raising the issues of the poor and Marathas while vowing to keep fighting.

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Jarange-Patil said he will intensify his attack on the government and that it will be difficult for them to win even a single seat in the 2029 assembly polls if they do not respond positively.

“I would not name the people in the audio, as it is the job of the chief minister [Devendra Fadnavis], his two deputies [Shinde and Sunetra Pawar] and the prime minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam said the audio clips were of BJP leaders, but Jarange-Patil’s actions were damaging Shinde, a Maratha. “Anybody can claim deals worth crores of rupees, but that does not establish the veracity of the clips. If these clips are from October 2024, why did Jarange-Patil not say a word about them in the last two years? I, too, demand a probe into their authenticity. I request Jarange-Patil not to defame Eknath Shinde,” he said.

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Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat demanded an inquiry into the authenticity of the clips. He requested Jarange-Patil to name the people heard in the clips so that the truth comes out and the people know who they are and whose supporters they are. “Maharashtra will then know who is defaming Eknath Shinde and Jarange-Patil,” he said.

BJP leader and minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule promised an inquiry into the clips. “Jarange-Patil should seek an inquiry into the purported clips, and a probe will be conducted if he demands one. The truth will come out once the inquiry is completed. Shinde has also demanded a probe into the allegations, and an investigation will be conducted,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said the party wants an inquiry into the clips. He added that fabricated audio and video clips often surface and that the content appeared to be old. “The home department should conduct a probe to establish whether the clips are genuine or AI-generated.”