Activist to move SC seeking CBI probe into Muda scam

“This is not the final judgment. We will analyse the high court’s reasoning, consult our legal team, and challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court,” Krishna told reporters. He argued that the Lokayukta police did not conduct an impartial probe and that a central agency should investigate the case. “We have all the evidence to support our claims, and we will present them before the Supreme Court,” he added.

The ruling Congress has welcomed the court’s verdict, with Siddaramaiah’s legal advisor and Congress MLA AS Ponnanna saying that the government had always respected judicial processes. “I have informed the chief minister about the verdict, and he has expressed satisfaction. We respect the legal process, whether a ruling is in our favour or not,” Ponnanna said.

However, he dismissed Krishna’s petition as politically motivated, alleging that the activist had backing from forces trying to destabilise the government. “We respect legal procedures, but we strongly oppose the political misuse of agencies such as the CBI or Enforcement Directorate (ED),” he said.

The opposition BJP, however, rejected the notion that the verdict cleared the chief minister of wrongdoing. Speaking at the BJP office about the high court’s verdict, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka legislative assembly R Ashoka said that while the petition seeking a CBI probe into the Muda case has been rejected, the investigation by the Lokayukta and ED is still underway. “The high court’s decision has provided relief to chief minister Siddaramaiah, but that does not mean the case is closed. We firmly believe that the misappropriated funds in the name of Muda should ultimately be recovered and returned to the state treasury,” he said.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar questioned the need for a CBI probe when multiple agencies had already examined the case. “When the Lokayukta and ED have investigated the matter, how can another agency be brought in? There are clear legal precedents against this,” he said.

Home minister G Parameshwara echoed similar views, saying, “The court’s decision reinforces faith in the Lokayukta probe. There was no justification for handing the case over to the CBI.” He also dismissed opposition claims that the verdict was a setback for their demands. “They now have their answer from the court,” he said.