Actor Allu Arjun arrested in Sandhya theatre stampede case

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 13, 2024 01:32 PM IST

The incident occurred when a large crowd of fans gathered at the Sandhya Theatre near RTC Crossroads to catch a glimpse of the actor

Actor Allu Arjun was on Friday arrested in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, which claimed the life of one woman and left her son critically injured.

Telugu film actor Allu Arjun arrested on Friday. (PTI)
Telugu film actor Allu Arjun arrested on Friday. (PTI)

The incident occurred when a large crowd of fans gathered at the Sandhya Theatre near RTC Crossroads to catch a glimpse of the actor.

“Around 9.30pm, Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to the theatre, accompanied by music director Devi Sri Prasad, to gauge audience reactions for their new project. This sparked chaos as fans rushed to see the actor, creating a stampede-like situation,” said an officer.

The situation worsened when the theatre management failed to arrange a separate exit for the actor and his entourage.

The deceased was identified as Revathi, while her son Sri Teja suffered asphyxiation and is currently being treated in a hospital, according to police.

A case has been filed against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station, based on a complaint from the deceased’s family.

