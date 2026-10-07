Mithun Chakraborty appointed BJP-led Bengal govt's cultural advisor, to hold cabinet rank

The West Bengal government on Wednesday appointed veteran actor and Bharatiya Janata Party national executive member Mithun Chakraborty as special advisor to the information and cultural affairs (I & CA) department headed by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Mithun Chakraborty was appointed cabinet minister in the West Bengal government. (ANI)

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"Chakraborty will hold the rank of a cabinet minister. The chief minister announced this decision during the birth centenary celebration of Bengali movie icon Uttam Kumar in September," a state official said, requesting anonymity.

The order was issued on Wednesday.

Chakraborty, 76, a former Bollywood superstar and an icon in Bengal, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at a Kolkata rally on March 7, 2021, about an hour before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering on the eve of the crucial assembly elections.

Although Chakraborty's joining stoked speculation that he might be projected as the BJP’s chief ministerial face for the polls, he emerged as a star campaigner in 2021, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the last state election in April this year in which the BJP finally managed to oust the Trinamool Congress government.

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{{^usCountry}} Chakraborty became a Rajya Sabha MP in February 2014 on a Trinamool Congress ticket. He resigned from the Upper House in December 2016 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chakraborty became a Rajya Sabha MP in February 2014 on a Trinamool Congress ticket. He resigned from the Upper House in December 2016 {{/usCountry}}

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Chakraborty has not commented on his appointment.