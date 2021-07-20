Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested for making porn: What we know so far

Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police along with 11 other people for their alleged involvement in creating pornographic films and publishing them through apps, police said.

The 45-year-old Raj Kundra has been called the key conspirator and was arrested by the Mumbai Police's crime branch late on Monday. Kundra has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

Raj Kundra has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of IPC besides relevant sections of the IT act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Kundra appeared before the property cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Monday and was later arrested in the case. He was taken for medical examination at JJ Hospital early on Tuesday and then to the Mumbai Police commissioner's office.

Shortly after Kundra's arrest, Mumbai Police commissioner said the force has enough evidence against the businessman and his involvement in the case as a key conspirator.

"There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," the commissioner said in a statement.

The racket of making and publishing pornographic content with Kundra's involvement was first busted in February this year when a woman approached the Mumbai Police against the businessman and alleged involvement in luring young women and men on the pretext of offering roles into web series and short films. They allegedly forced them to act in a pornographic film instead.

Following this, the property cell raided a bungalow in the Madh area, Malad (West) and arrested five people in the case which led to Kundra's arrest on Monday.

The arrested include Rowa Khan alias Yasmeen who claimed to be a producer-director; photographer Monu Sharma, and creative director Pratibha Nalawade along with and two actors, Arish Shaikh and Bhanu Thakur.

After the FIR was registered, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch. Officials said they registered a similar case previously.

"We will probe the Raj Kundra case and find out if there is any link between this and pornography cases which we had registered earlier," the official told news agency PTI.