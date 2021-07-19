Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in porn film creation case

The property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Raj Kundra, a renowned businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra in connection with the case of a pornography racket busted by Mumbai police in February. The police have arrested a total of nine accused in this case, officials said.

“The crime branch registered a case in February about the creation of pornography films and publishing them through some apps. After investigation, we have arrested Raj Kundra in the case as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding the case,” stated the press release issued by Mumbai Police.

Kundra was called by the property cell and he reached the office at 8 pm. He was arrested after questioning, said a police officer.

Earlier, the property cell had arrested Umesh Kamat who had claimed in his statement that he used to work in the company of Kundra.

Kamat lives in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, and his name cropped up during interrogation of model and actress Gehana Vasisth who was arrested on February 6. Kamat used to work for a UK-based firm as a coordinator and used to take obscene videos from Vasisth and send those videos to the UK-based firm that later used to upload them on an app called ‘hotshots’, said the police official.

The racket was busted on February 4, when an official of the property cell raided a bungalow in Madh area, Malad (West) and arrested five accused of their alleged involvement in luring young women and men on the pretext of offering roles into web series and short films. They allegedly forced them to act in a pornographic film instead.

The obscene videos were then uploaded on mobile apps and several other porn websites by the accused. Initially, police arrested persons during a raid. One among those arrested was Rowa Khan alias Yasmeen who claimed to be a producer-director; photographer Monu Sharma, and creative director Pratibha Nalawade along with and two actors, Arish Shaikh and Bhanu Thakur.

After questioning them, actress Vasisth’s role was also found in the creation and uploading of obscene videos on the mobile app, she was also arrested in the case. The police seized several instruments worth Rs. 5.68 lakh which were used for shooting in the bungalow, including the accused’s mobile phones. During an inquiry, police learnt that Khan runs a mobile application ‘HotHit Movies’ where she uploads porn videos.

