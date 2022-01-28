Actress Shweta Tiwari booked for insulting religion as remark sparks controversy

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Police late on Thursday booked actress Shweta Tiwari for insulting religion and hurting religious feelings over a controversial comment that she made during a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday as part of the promotion of a web series.

The actress had made a remark referring to her innerwear and god.

State home minister Narottam Mishra earlier asked the Bhopal Police commissioner to inquire into the matter and take action. On Friday, he said Tiwari has been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting religion or reli­gious beliefs).

A video of Tiwari’s comment went viral on social media and members of Sanskriti Bachao Manch staged a protest in Bhopal and demanded action against her on Thursday. Later, Bhopal resident Sonu Prajapati filed a complaint against her.

Deputy police commissioner Riyaz Iqbal said they filed the case against Tiwari on the complaint of Prajapati. “Now we have asked the manager of the hotel, where the press conference was held to share the video footage so that we can investigate the matter. Further action will be taken after the investigation.”

