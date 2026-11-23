India and Pakistan can address the issue of terrorism only by creating a forum where both sides can transparently share evidence related to each other’s claims on terrorist incidents, Pakistan’s climate change minister Musadik Malik said on the margins of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) event on Sunday.

Malik, the first Pakistani minister to visit India in more than three years, faced repeated questions from reporters about his country’s role in supporting cross-border terrorism directed against India. (ANI) more less

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Malik, the first Pakistani minister to visit India in more than three years, faced repeated questions from reporters about his country’s role in supporting cross-border terrorism directed against India. He is also the first Pakistani leader to travel to India since the two sides fought a four-day conflict last year in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

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Deep Dive What forum did Pakistan minister Musadik Malik propose for addressing terrorism with India? Malik called for a forum where India and Pakistan could transparently present evidence about terrorist incidents and seek answers. He said discussions could take place bilaterally or through a multilateral forum. How did Malik say India and Pakistan should discuss terrorism? He said both sides should present their evidence and examine the other side’s evidence. Malik argued that talks should be based on evidence and focus on finding a lasting solution. Did India and Pakistan hold formal bilateral talks on terrorism at the SCO forum? India’s Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said there were no formal bilateral talks between the two countries on the sidelines of the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. He mentioned informal interactions during the event.

“Whenever the two sides talk on [terrorism], it should be on the basis of evidence and my wish is that the talks focus on the whole region, which is affected by this issue,” Malik told reporters. “There is only one way to solve this problem – we should transparently present all the evidence before each other, we should create a forum where the evidence can be presented and answers sought on the basis of that evidence.”

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{{^usCountry}} Malik maintained that he had come to India to attend the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, and not to talk on bilateral issues such as terrorism. “Thousands of people in Pakistan have become victims of terrorism and extremism. We are protecting our people,” he said. “If anyone is impacted by terrorism, we are impacted the most...,” he said. “I have repeatedly said that this is the solution to the problem – if you want a lasting solution, and not just provocation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malik maintained that he had come to India to attend the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, and not to talk on bilateral issues such as terrorism. “Thousands of people in Pakistan have become victims of terrorism and extremism. We are protecting our people,” he said. “If anyone is impacted by terrorism, we are impacted the most...,” he said. “I have repeatedly said that this is the solution to the problem – if you want a lasting solution, and not just provocation.” {{/usCountry}}