Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for renaming a 'chouraha' after freedom fighter Mahashay Masuriyadin Pasi as he unveiled his statue during an event at Mahashay Masuriyadin Smarak Inter College in Teliyarganj here on Thursday.

Adityanath wants Prayagraj crossing renamed after freedom fighter Masuriyadin Pasi

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"Where the statue of Mahashay ji has been installed, I will ask the mayor to send a proposal to name that crossing after him," Adityanath said.

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The chief minister said the state government would name an institution in the city after the freedom fighter and install his statue there to inspire present and future generations.

Describing Pasi as a freedom fighter whose contribution had been overlooked, Adityanath said the government was committed to preserving the memory of historical figures.

"Every great personality who raised the voice of the deprived and Dalits and worked to empower them deserves respect," he said.

Pasi was a member of the Constituent Assembly and a former MP from Phulpur. He also opposed the British-era Criminal Tribes Act, which stigmatised several communities.

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath said honouring such figures was necessary to ensure that their contributions were remembered. He also assured Pasi's family that the state would protect his legacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath said honouring such figures was necessary to ensure that their contributions were remembered. He also assured Pasi's family that the state would protect his legacy. {{/usCountry}}

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Prayagraj has a sizable share of Dalit voters, including the Pasi community.

Since Adityanath became chief minister in 2017, several cities, districts, towns, and public facilities have been renamed. Major changes include renaming Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad district and division to Ayodhya in 2018, and renaming Mughalsarai town and railway junction to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, respectively, the same year. Faizabad railway station was renamed Ayodhya Cantt in 2021, while several railway stations in Amethi and Pratapgarh districts were renamed in 2023-24 after religious figures and historical personalities.

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More recent changes and proposals in 2026 include renaming Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur district to Parashurampuri, proposing to rename Fazilnagar in Kushinagar as Pawagarh, and announcing the renaming of Bhadarsa as Bharat Nagar and Khiloni-Suchitaganj as Maa Jwala Ji Nagar Panchayat.

The government has also announced the renaming of Bhadohi district as Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.