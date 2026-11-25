New Delhi: The government will set up an advisory group for startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the telecom sector to help Indian companies develop and commercialise telecom products, Union communications minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said on Tuesday.

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Scindia announced the group at the Telecom Startups and MSME Conclave at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He said the panel would discuss issues raised by entrepreneurs at the event and help the government decide how it could support Indian companies building telecom products.

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Startups and MSMEs at the conclave sought government support for trials and commercialisation of their technology, according to news agency PTI.

“I have announced the setting up of an advisory group for our startups and our MSMEs... All of these will be discussed in the advisory group, and we will chart our path forward where the government steps in and acts as a facilitator,” Scindia said.

The aim, he said, was “to ensure that Indian entrepreneurs proliferate on the product side and India moves from a consumer of technology to a creator and a supplier of technology for the world.”

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{{^usCountry}} The minister did not provide details of the group’s members, mandate or timeline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister did not provide details of the group’s members, mandate or timeline. {{/usCountry}}

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HT reached out to the ministry for details but did not immediately receive a response.

Telecom conclave

Scindia described the conclave as “an exhilarating experience” that showcased “India’s entrepreneurial capability in the telecom technology space”. He said India “has attracted all the global technology majors to set up centres in India”.

He also positioned the announcement as part of a wider effort to make India a centre for telecom research and development.

“India today is the place for innovation, for R&D, and for the emergence of new technology under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision,” he said, describing the telecom sector as “probably the largest opportunity in India across the world.”

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Scindia cited figures to highlight the scale of India’s telecom and connectivity network. He said the country has more than a billion internet and broadband connections and 133 crore mobile connections. He said 5G had been rolled out “at the fastest level and pace globally” and now has 500 million customers.

He also referred to the Bharat 6G Alliance, saying India is “setting the pace for standard-setting for 6G”.

“That platform and that foundation for telecom technologies to proliferate is today very, very strong and sound in India,” Scindia said.