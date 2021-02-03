Aero India: 13th edition of international air show to begin today
The 13th edition of the Aero India international air show, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will kickstart today at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru.
During the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release the DRDO export compendium, a new Procedure for Design, Development and Production of Military Aircraft and Airborne Stores (DDPMAS) document and other documents.
As per a statement, the DRDO will exhibit its latest defence technologies and demonstrate many systems. One of the DRDO's major attractions will include flying displays of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and LCA Navy.
Organised every two years, Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defence industries, aspirant start-ups and other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defence and aerospace fields and interact with delegations and industries from across the globe.
"The Organisation with its vast defence design and development capability has been working towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and has taken up many policy initiatives to work closely with all stakeholders of the ecosystem. More than thirty laboratories of DRDO connected to aeronautical development are exhibiting their products and technological achievements in this mega event," the statement said.
Over 300 products, technologies and innovations will be showcased in indoor, outdoor, static and flying displays at the biennial event.
Keeping in view the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, multimedia-based presentations and product and technology brochures are being provided digitally for download based on QR code.
The DRDO has also planned an enriching experience of indigenous defence technologies and systems in a bid to integrate stakeholders of defence systems development in the country. As many as 30 first time models will be on display.
On Tuesday, the Defence Minister had inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) second Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) production line in the city and said India cannot remain dependent on other countries for defending their borders.
"We cannot remain dependent on other countries for the defence of our country," said Singh assuring that HAL will get new orders in future.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
