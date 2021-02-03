Aero India 2021: All you need to know
Bengaluru is hosting the 13th edition of the Aero India international air show, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The DRDO is exhibiting its latest defence technologies and demonstrating many systems at the air show. Major attractions include flying displays of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and LCA Navy.
Here is everything you need to know about Aero India 2021:
- According to government, the exhibition is organised every alternate year. It is one of the major exhibitions for aerospace and defence industries with a public air show.
- Aero India enables industry professional to gain market insights and announce new developments. It also offers a unique platform to international aviation sector to bolster business.
- The air show will continue till February 5, 2021.
- The logo for Aero India is inspired by the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). The Tejas LCA, together with its variants, is the smallest and lightest multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft of its class, according to the government.
- The air show has been organised in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, in view of the risk the disease poses. Some of the initiatives that have been implemented are utilising mobile app for access, geo location for clocking in/out, stagger break times for support personnel and introducing additional space in the food courts.
- Enforcement and incident reaction teams have been formulated to ensure that the physical distancing norms are monitored and guest are guided at all times.
- Visitors and support staff interaction at areas such as information desks, badge distribution or material/information handout desks and security booths have transparent partitions to reduce the transmission risk.
- All the entry points have thermal scanners to check body temperature. The DRDO has also adopted the 'no mask no entry' principle.
