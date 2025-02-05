Aero India to put spotlight on IAF’s plans for new transport planes

Brazilian plane maker Embraer on Wednesday announced that it will showcase its KC-390 Millennium transport aircraft at Aero India, Asia’s biggest airshow, in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, with the development bringing into focus the Indian Air Force’s plans to buy up to 80 medium transport aircraft (MTA). Embraer and Mahindra have signed a memorandum of understanding to bid for the medium transport aircraft (MTA) order. (@embraer official X account)

The two other players vying for the MTA order are US aerospace firm Lockheed Martin with its C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and European Airbus Defence and Space with its A-400M. While the C-130J is already in service with the IAF, the A-400M will also be on display at the airshow.

The three-cornered contest to equip IAF with 40 to 80 aircraft is in line with the government’s Make in India initiative to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector. The IAF is looking for a new transport aircraft in the 18 to 30-tonne cargo carrying capacity to meet its growing airlift needs.

“Embraer is excited to be back at Aero India as we showcase the KC-390 Millennium and our broad portfolio of defence and security solutions to the industry,” a company statement said, quoting Embraer Defense and Security CEO Bosco da Costa Junior. Embraer will showcase the versatility and performance of the KC-390, which is configured to support air-to-air refuelling, it added.

The focus of the 15th edition of Aero India will be on forging new partnerships and exploring ways to fast-track indigenisation in the aerospace sector.

The KC-390 can carry a load of 26 tonnes, compared to C-130J’s 20 tonnes and A-400M’s 37 tonnes.

India will float a tender for the MTA procurement after the defence acquisition council grants its acceptance of necessity (AoN) for the project. The DAC is India’s apex military procurement body and headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh. Under India’s defence procurement rules, the AoN by the council is the first step towards buying military equipment.

The IAF had requested information on MTA from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) two years ago. The information sought included scope of technology transfer; methods to enhance indigenisation and to setup a dedicated manufacturing line, including design, integration and manufacturing processes in India; capability to undertake indigenous production of systems, subsystems, components and spares; and making India a regional or global hub for manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of the equipment.

Embraer and Mahindra have signed a memorandum of understanding to bid for the MTA order, while Lockheed Martin has tied up with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). Airbus has not yet announced who it will partner with to compete for the project, but state-run plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited could be an option, HT has learnt.

The IAF currently operates 12 C-130J aircraft, while Airbus is jointly executing a ₹21,935-crore project with TASL to equip the air force with 56 C-295 aircraft to modernise its transport fleet. In the defence sector, Embraer has so far supplied eight jets to India for VVIP travel and use as airborne early warning and control aircraft.

“#AeroIndia2025 will showcase the future of airpower with advanced technology, spectacular aerial displays and global aerospace innovations,” the defence minister’s office wrote on X on Wednesday.

The biennial airshow’s last edition in 2023 attracted over seven lakh visitors, dignitaries from 98 countries and 809 exhibitors, including businesses, investors, start-ups and MSMEs. More than 250 partnerships and technology transfers worth ₹75,000 crore were witnessed at the time, the defence ministry earlier said.

The United States looks forward to deepening the US-India defence partnership and showcasing the best in aerospace innovation at Aero India, the US embassy in India wrote on X.