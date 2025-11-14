After Bihar flop show, Priyanka Chaturvedi has an ‘unsolicited advice’ for her bloc

In what appeared to be a dig at the Opposition - the faction she also belongs to - Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shared on Friday what she termed as an “unsolicited advice” for the bloc which was staring at an humiliating defeat in the Bihar assembly elections 2025. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi during the Monsoon session of Parliament(PTI)

The INDIA bloc of Opposition, fighting as Mahagathbandhan in Bihar elections 2025, was ahead in an embarrassing figure of 30 seats after several rounds of counting by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, while the NDA was leading in 180 seats and had won 22 by 5 pm. Follow Bihar election live results

As the sobering results unfolded, Priyanka Chaturvedi shared an unsolicited advice on X, suggesting that more focus should be on the women of the country. Priyanka Chaturvedi's post followed another post in which she shared a news article, headlined: ‘Bihar women shatter records, turnout 8.8 percentage points more than men’.

“Dear Opposition leaders. Unsolicited advise. Speak to the women of the country. An alternative cannot be without them,” Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, ending the post with a thank you.

A user commented on her post saying “finally someone has truly analyzed the outcome of this election rather than just saying vote chori and death of democracy”.

It is imperative that the Cong starts focusing on real issues rather than misaligning India, the user wrote, adding that a strong opposition is needed.

The Mahagathbandhan, comprising primarily of the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, could not win even what exit polls projected for it as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - led by Janata Dal United and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - outdid not just predictions by pollsters but even by its own leaders.

BJP leader and home minister Amit Shah had earlier this month predicted 160-180 seats for the NDA.