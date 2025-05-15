After JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia suspends MoUs with Turkey over ‘national security’

Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday announced that it was suspending all MoU's with Turkey, citing ‘national security’ Jamia Millia Islamia(PTI)

The university has said that it stands with the nation amid the recent developments regarding Turkey helping Pakistan. Ankara provided Pakistan with drones and arms during its recent escalation of conflict with India.

"Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders. Jamia Millia Islamia stands firmly with the Nation," the university said in a statement.

Professor Saima Saeed, PRO of Jamia Millia Islamia, said, " We have suspended all MoUs with institutions affiliated with Turkey. Jamia stands with the nation and the Government of India."

The development follows Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad's similar actions regarding Turkey.

JNU and MANUU's action against Turkey

JNU suspended its academic agreement with Inonu University in Malatya, Turkiye, citing national security concerns.

JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit also called out Turkey for supporting Pakistan, saying: "Turkey has openly backed Pakistan, and that cannot be ignored."

The MoU, signed on February 3, 2025, with Inonu University in Malatya, Turkey, was meant to run till 2028.

"JNU is fully subsidised by Indian citizens. If the Indian state is being undermined, how can we continue ties with a country like Turkey? As an academic and citizen, my security is at risk--and that of every Indian," JNU VC has said.

On the other hand, MANNU terminated its MoU with Turkey’s Yunus Emre Institute with immediate effect. The university cited Turkey’s support for Pakistan as the reason.

The MoU, signed on January 2, 2024, aimed to promote Turkish language studies at MANUU. The visiting Turkish professor has now returned.