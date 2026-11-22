A local court in Bengaluru on Saturday issued an order restraining Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila from entering the family bungalow at Yelahanka which has been in dispute between her and her brother and YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been involved in a property dispute with his sister YS Sharmila. (HT_PRINT) more less

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In an interim injunction order, principal senior civil judge of Devanahalli court in Bengaluru (rural) ordered that Sharmila, her family members, agents and others acting on her behalf, shall not interfere with the possession and enjoyment of the disputed property.

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HT has seen the court order, which was issued, on a petition filed by Silicon Builders Private Ltd, the company that is at the centre of the property dispute.

The company claimed that it has been in possession of the Yelahanka palace under a lease agreement executed on March 1, 2007, by EC Sugunamma, mother-in-law of Jagan Mohan Reddy, for a period extending up to February 20, 2027.

The order comes amid the escalating dispute involving Jagan and Sharmila over the Yelahanka palace property, over the latter’s decision to perform the marriage of her daughter YS Anjili Reddy with NRI doctor Somala Raghurami Reddy, at the palace on November 25.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Jagan reportedly objected to the use of the Bengaluru property for the wedding, citing security and privacy concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Jagan reportedly objected to the use of the Bengaluru property for the wedding, citing security and privacy concerns. {{/usCountry}}