Ahead of Ram Temple inauguration, Ayodhya railway station renamed

The name of redeveloped railway station in Ayodhya has been changed to “Ayodhya Dham” ahead of the Ram Lalla pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony on January 22 in the Uttar Pradesh's city, as announced by the Indian Railway Conference Association in a statement released on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this railway station on December 30 "Ayodhya Junction" has been renamed "Ayodhya Dham" ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22.

According to news agency PTI, the Indian Railway Conference Association released a statement announcing the alteration of the railway station's name from “Ayodhya Junction” to “Ayodhya Dham”. Additionally, the previously assigned alphabetical code remains unchanged, the release further said.

“The earlier allotted alphabetical code ‘AY’ has been retained. Accordingly you are requested to adopt the modified name of the station as ‘Ayodhya Dham Jn’ along with its already allotted alphabetical code. The same has been notified to all the concerned authorities under the advice of this office,” the statement said.

Ayodhya's member of Parliament Lallu Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to share the news about the name change. The BJP MP wrote, “Ayodhya Junction became “Ayodhya Dham” Junction. Under the guidance of the illustrious Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji, the name of Ayodhya Junction of the newly constructed grand Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to #अयोध्या_धाम_जंक्शन as per the expectation of public sentiments.”

‘Ready with world-class facilities’

The initial phase of the Ayodhya railway station, boasting "world-class facilities," has been completed within a budget of ₹240 crore after commencing construction in November 2018.

Spanning across 10,000 square meters, the station encompasses three platforms and has been overseen by Rail India Technical and Economics Service (RITES), an arm of the central government.

In addition to the primary structure, the station offers parking space, accommodations for staff, and features such as lifts, escalators, an air-conditioned waiting lounge, a food plaza, and separate dormitories for both men and women.

The station's main building, resembling the Ram Mandir, showcases two shikhars (steeples) and four pyramid-like structures. The building's construction utilizes pink Bansi Paharpur stone sourced from Rajasthan, similar to the material used in the Ram Mandir's construction.

The upcoming second phase of construction is allocated a budget of ₹480 crore for development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to inaugurate the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30.