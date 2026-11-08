Ahmedabad woman held for stabbing ex-serviceman husband to death after domestic dispute

An ex-serviceman was allegedly stabbed to death by his 34-year-old wife following a quarrel at their home in Ahmedabad's Naroda area, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Nirmala Kharadi, allegedly attacked her husband Dilip with a kitchen knife. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

The accused, Nirmala Kharadi, allegedly attacked her husband Dilip (39) with a kitchen knife, fatally stabbing him in the chest late Thursday night, an official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The victim sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, he said.

ALSO READ: Two Surat teens stabbed to death over a horse-riding video on social media; 3 held: Cop

The couple, who have two children, had argued over household matters before the quarrel turned violent, the official added.

Based on CCTV footage and specific intelligence inputs, Nirmala was apprehended on Friday within hours of the crime, Naroda Inspector B M Katariya said.

ALSO READ: Chandigarh: 25-year-old stabbed to death in Sarangpur; no arrests yet

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and relevant provisions of the Gujarat Police Act, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and relevant provisions of the Gujarat Police Act, he said. {{/usCountry}}