Chandigarh: 25-year-old stabbed to death in Sarangpur; no arrests yet

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by two to three unidentified assailants outside his house in Sarangpur on Thursday evening. This is the sixth stabbing incident in the tricity this month, and the third fatal one. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

This is the sixth stabbing incident in the tricity this month, and the third which proved fatal.

The victim, Mukesh Kumar, succumbed to his injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) following which police registered a murder case. The accused are yet to be arrested.

The incident took place around 7 pm when Mukesh was standing outside his house with his friend, Sunny. According to Sunny’s statement to the police, the accused youths started attacking Mukesh upon seeing him, without any apparent provocation. Police said the motive behind the attack is yet to be established and ruled out any known previous rivalry.

Mukesh sustained a stab wound to his abdomen and was rushed to PGIMER for treatment, where he died. His friend had allegedly stopped a police vehicle after the attack, following which the victim was taken to hospital.

Police said the eyewitness had identified the accused and efforts were on to arrest them. Teams are also scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the area to trace the accused.

Kin stage protest

Meanwhile, Mukesh’s family staged a protest outside the Sarangpur police station, alleging that the attack had taken place right next to the police station but no action had been taken. The family also said it would not accept the victim’s body from the PGIMER mortuary until the accused were arrested.

Mukesh worked as a dry cleaner. He had travelled to Delhi to bring suits and returned to Chandigarh only on Wednesday.