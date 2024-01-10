AI Start-up CEO Suchana Seth's Bengaluru office has no... office: Cops

A day after Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence startup's chief executive officer (CEO) Suchana Seth was arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son in a service apartment in Goa, the police visited the address listed of her company and found a co-working space instead of a particular office, The Indian Express reported. Suchana Seth, CEO of Bengaluru-based The Mindful AI Lab, who is accused of killing her son, being brought to Mapusa Court in North Goa.(PTI)

Seth, who was arrested by the Goa Police from Karnataka's Chitradurga, used to live in an apartment in Bengaluru’s Thanisandra, but when the police reached the spot, they found that she had vacated the apartment around four months ago.

According to Seth's LinkedIn page, she is the CEO of Mindful AI Lab and was among the top ‘100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021’. Her profile description says “Suchana is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs”.

The 39-year-old CEO was serving as a director of a machine intelligence-based firm registered in September 2020 and was active. "Goa police visited the office of the firm and collected information," a Bengaluru police official told the national daily.

She was also affiliated with the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, a cyberspace research centre at Harvard University, Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute.

The alumini page of the cyberspace research centre has decribed Seth as an "AI ethics expert and a data scientist”.

"She has built scalable data science solutions for startups and industry research labs, and holds patents in text mining and natural language processing. Suchana believes in the power of data to drive positive change. She is also passionate about closing the gender gap in data science. In the past, Suchana has been a Mozilla Open Web Fellow at Data & Society," the alumini page which was last updated in March 2020 said.

Seth, who hails from West Bengal was arrested with the body of her four-year-old stuffed into one of her luggage. She and her husband were living separately and the divorce proceedings were underway. She was also was upset about an adverse court ruling in connection with her child’s custody.

Her estranged husband, Venkat Raman, who hails from Kerala, was in Indonesia at the time of the child's murder, and has been told to come to Goa to record his statement in connection with the case, Superintendent of police (North) Nidhin Valsan said.

Seth has been sent to police custody for six days by a local Goa court.