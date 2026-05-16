AIADMK factions’ petitions under scrutiny after split: TN assembly speaker

Two factions in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) submitted their petitions and are under scrutiny, Tamil Nadu assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar said on Saturday. Prabhakar emerged victorious from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai. (Facebook/ JCDPrabhakar)

The top leader from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was responding to a query when reporters asked about legislators from the AIADMK camp extending their support to the ruling TVK during the crucial floor test held on May 13 in the assembly.

“Both sides (of AIADMK) have submitted their petitions. All those petitions are under scrutiny. An appropriate decision will be taken at the appropriate time,” he said.

The split in the AIADMK emerged after the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Soon after the results were declared on May 4, a section of legislators was asked to stay in a private resort in Puducherry. On May 7, AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) held closed door discussions with them.

However, on May 11 ahead of the trust vote for the ruling TVK, the split in the AIADMK surfaced in the assembly: 25 MLAs under the S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam faction supported TVK, whereas the remaining 22 under EPS opposed the floor test.

Soon after the development, the EPS and Shanmugham factions separately submitted a memorandum to the speaker JCD Prabhakar, asking him to disqualify the lawmakers from their respective factions.

Prabhakar who emerged victorious from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai, said while referring to enhancing infrastructure, he will visit playgrounds in his constituency and take measures based on the requests made by the players.

Wherever there is a possibility to set up indoor stadiums it will be established, he said.

“We are going to visit all the playgrounds. Whichever sport is being played there-- whether it is cricket, shuttle or badminton-- we are going to find out what the requirements are for the players and we are going to undertake those works,” he said.

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“By forming an association with public welfare members under the Thousand Lights measures will be taken up to serve the people in the constituency,” he said.

“With the blessings of the God and the chief minister, we have started our work in the area. I seek your full cooperation. Thank You.” he added.

TVK emerged victorious in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, falling 10 seats short of the majority needed to form the government. With the backing from the Congress, Left parties, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), it formed the government.

CM C Joseph Vijay won a trust vote in the state assembly on Wednesday with support from 144 MLAs, including legislators from his party TVK. IUML, TCK CPI, CPI(M), and Congress also supported Vijay, taking the TVK tally to 117, the mark needed to prove majority.

The tally improved for Vijay as an internal AIADMK rift was thrown open in the assembly.