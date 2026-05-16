Tamil Nadu CM Vijay allocates ministries. See full list

Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday approved allocation of portfolios to the nine ministers who were sworn in along with the chief minister C Joseph Vijay on May 10. The portfolios were allocated as per CM's recommendations. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay speaks during the floor test proceedings at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, in Chennai on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab )

CM Vijay will hold public, general administration, home, special programme implementation, women and youth welfare, municipal administration, urban and water supply.

Who gets what Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) general secretary N Anand, who emerged victorious from the Thiyagarayanagar assembly constituency, has been allocated as the minister for rural development and water resources. The portfolios include rural development, panchayats, poverty alleviation, rural indebtedness and irrigation, irrigation projects.

Aadhav Arjuna, party's general secretary (election campaign) is the minister for public works and sports development. His portfolios include public works, buildings, highways and minor ports, sports development.

Dr KG Arunraj, the party's propaganda secretary and a former IRS officer, is the minister for health, medical, education and family welfare.

Veteran politician and the party's Gobichettipalayam MLA, K A Sengottaiyan is the minister for finance. He will take care of finance, pensions and pension allowances.

Party's legislator from Mylapore and also the treasurer P Venkataraman is minister for food and civil supplies. He will also take care of consumer protection and price control.

TVK'S joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar is the minister for energy, resources and law. He will also look after electricity and non-conventional energy development, law, courts, prisons and prevention of corruption, legislative assembly, elections and passports.

Party's Egmore legislator Rajmohan is the minister for school education, Tamil development, information and publicity. He will handle the portfolios of archaeology, Tamil official language and Tamil culture, information and publicity, film technology and cinematograph act, newsprint control, stationery and printing, and government press.

TVK's Karaikudi district legislator Dr TK Prabhu is the minister for natural resources. His portfolios include minerals and mines.

Party's Sivagasi legislator and the lone woman Minister S Keerthana is the minister for industries. She will handle industries and investment promotion, a release from the Lok Bhavan said.

TVK made history TVK emerged victorious in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu with 10 seats short for the majority to form the government. With the backing from the Congress, Left parties, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), it formed the government.

Vijay won a trust vote in the state assembly on Wednesday with support from 144 MLAs, including legislators from his party TVK. IUML, TCK CPI, CPI(M), and Congress also supported Vijay, taking the TVK tally to 117, the mark needed to prove majority.

The tally improved for Vijay as an internal All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) rift was thrown open in assembly. AIADMK chief Edapaddi Palaniswami opposed the confidence vote and said that all of the party’s 47 MLAs would stand against the TVK, and the rival faction led by SP Velumani proved him wrong moments later.