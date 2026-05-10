Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, S Keerthana : TVK leaders to be part of Vijay Tamil Nadu cabinet. Full list

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to take the oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will administer the oath of office to Vijay at a gala event at 10 AM in the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar hands over the letter of appointment to TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as the new state Chief Minister, at the Lok Bhavan, in Chennai, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (PTI)

The event marks the first time a non-Dravidian party has formed the government in the state since 1967, breaking the traditional domination of the AIADMK and the DMK. Follow LIVE updates here.

Meanwhile, governor Arlekar has approved the recommendation of CM-designate Vijay on the appointment of 9 ministers, the Lok Bhavan said in a release.

The new Cabinet comprises a woman minister S Keerthana.

"C Joseph Vijay, Chief Minister-designate, has recommended a list of nine persons to be appointed as Ministers on May 9. The Governor has approved the recommendation regarding the appointment of the ministers," the release said.