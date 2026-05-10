Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Alliance numbers locked in, TVK chief Vijay to take oath as CM today
Tamil Nadu oath ceremony LIVE: 'Thalapathy' Vijay, who has transitioned from cinema to frontline politics, will take oath as chief minister of Tamil Nadu today at 10 am at Chennai's Nehru Stadium.
- 3 Mins agoCrowds gather at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium ahead of Vijay’s swearing-in
- 9 Mins agoCongress alleges governor's delay in inviting Vijay was due to ‘pressure from Centre’
- 13 Mins agoSecurity tightened at Vijay’s Chennai residence | Video
- 21 Mins agoWho could make it to Vijay’s first cabinet?
- 23 Mins agoWhat VCK’s support letter to Governor Arlekar said
- 32 Mins agoStalin attacks Congress after TVK crosses majority mark
- 38 Mins agoWhat happens after Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony?
- 53 Mins agoVijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM at 10 am today
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: After four days of intense political uncertainty, the state finally has clarity on government formation. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay has been formally invited to form the government after securing the required numbers with support from multiple parties, marking a dramatic turn in the state’s post-election equation....Read More
Vijay 'Thalapathy', who has transitioned from cinema to frontline politics, will take oath as chief minister of Tamil Nadu today at 10 am.
He will also make history as the first chief minister of the state since 1967 who does not come from either of the two Dravidian majors (DMK or AIADMK).
Which parties have supported TVK
Vijay now enjoys the backing of 120 MLAs, comfortably above the 118-seat majority threshold.
Key support came on Saturday from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), both of which extended “unconditional support” with two MLAs each.
Earlier, backing from the Indian National Congress (five), Communist Party of India (two) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (two) helped push TVK past the majority mark.
While VCK, IUML, CPI, CPI (M), have supported TVK, they have chosen not to formally join the alliance.
Governor’s formal communication
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar extended the invitation on Saturday after Vijay submitted letters of support from several parties that helped TVK cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.
Lok Bhavan issued a statement detailing the formalities that led to the invitation.
“Thiru C Joseph Vijay, called on the Governor of Tamil Nadu today at Lok Bhavan and submitted a letter informing about his election as the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Legislature party,” Lok Bhavan said in a statement.
The Governor also laid out the immediate constitutional steps that follow.
“The Governor has directed the Chief Minister-designate to seek the vote of confidence of the Assembly on or before May 13, 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on May 10, 2026, at 10am,” added the statement.
The oath ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium.
Four days of political back-and-forth
Saturday marked Vijay’s fourth meeting with Governor Arlekar in as many days.
Earlier meetings did not result in an invitation, with the Governor reportedly unconvinced about the numbers. The breakthrough came only after Vijay returned with consolidated letters of support from multiple parties.
He was accompanied to Lok Bhavan by senior TVK leaders, including KA Sengottaiyan and Aadhav Arjuna.
The political equation shifted sharply this week after the Congress broke its long-standing alliance with the DMK and extended support to TVK.
The 51-year-old leader also spent the last several days engaging with different parties to secure backing, ultimately building a cross-party bloc large enough to form government.
What happens next
With the invitation now formally extended, Vijay is set to take the oath as Chief Minister on Sunday morning. The next key step will be the trust vote in the Assembly, which must be completed by May 13, 2026, as directed by the Governor.
Crowds gather at Chennai Stadium ahead of Vijay’s swearing-in
Crowds began gathering outside Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday morning ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as Tamil Nadu chief minister.
Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed supporters arriving at the venue hours before the oath ceremony, which is scheduled to take place around 10 am.
The stadium has also been decorated for the event as preparations continue for Vijay’s formal takeover as the head of the new TVK-led government.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Congress alleges governor's delay in inviting Vijay was due to ‘pressure from Centre’
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: State Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar on Sunday alleged that there was pressure from the Centre behind the delay in inviting CM-designate Vijay to form the government in Tamil Nadu.
“If this were pro-BJP or part of NDA, then this much of efforts would not have been required. It is very clear that the Governor was under pressure from the centre. They were trying to manipulate the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu,” news agency PTI quoted Chodankar as saying.
“Thankfully, all the secular political parties have come out and risen above the political issues and extended support to TVK to form the government as per the mandate of the people...” he added.
Vijay had met governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar three times earlier before finally securing an invitation to form the government during his fourth meeting on Saturday.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Security tightened at Vijay’s Chennai residence | Video
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: A heavy security convoy was seen outside the Chennai residence of CM-designate Vijay on Sunday morning ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.
Vijay is set to take oath at 10 am at Nehru Stadium after the TVK secured enough support to form the government in the state.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Who could make it to Vijay’s first cabinet?
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Several senior leaders from TVK are expected to find a place in the first cabinet led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, according to people aware of the discussions.
Among those likely to get cabinet berths are KASengottaiyan, CTR Nirmal Kumar, N Anand, KG Arunraj, Aadhav Arjuna and Rajmohan.
A legislator from the Congress party is also expected to be inducted into the cabinet, a Tamil Nadu Congress Committee official said.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: What VCK’s support letter to Governor Arlekar said
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) formally conveyed its support to TVK through a letter addressed to governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, helping Vijay cross the majority mark in the Assembly.
The letter was signed by VCK general secretary and Tindivanam MLA Vanni Arasu.
“Under the instructions of our party president Thol Thirumavalavan, I, Vanni Arasu, as the leader of the legislature party of VCK, Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on behalf of our two members of legislative assembly, do hereby convey our unconditional support to TVK under the leadership of its president and legislative party leader C Joseph Vijay, for the purpose of formation of the government in the state of Tamil Nadu,” the letter said.
It further added: “This support is extended pursuant to the results of the General assembly elections held for the state of Tamil Nadu on April 23, and is being conveyed in the interest of stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu.”
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: MK Stalin attacks Congress after TVK crosses majority mark
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: DMK's MK Stalin on Saturday took a swipe at the Indian National Congress for ending its long-standing alliance with the party amid the post-poll political churn in the state.
In a statement posted on X after VCK extended support to TVK, Stalin said the Congress had “severed its relationship” with the DMK “in a single day”.
“After the election results were announced, you have been seeing the events that are unfolding. The Assembly election results were come out in such a way that no single party obtained the majority to form a government,” Stalin said.
He added, “The legislators of Congress who contested and won on behalf of the alliance did not come to Anna Arivalayam (the DMK’s headquarters) to express their gratitude. In a single day, the Congress party left, severing its relationship with the DMK.”
At the same time, he thanked the Left parties and the VCK for continuing in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance despite backing TVK in government formation.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: What happens after Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony?
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: After being formally invited to form the government, Vijay is set to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday morning.
The next major test for the new government will be the floor test in the Assembly. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has directed Vijay to prove his majority on the floor of the House on or before May 13, 2026.
Tamil Nadu oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM at 10 am today
Tamil Nadu oath ceremony LIVE: TVK chief Vijay will take oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at 10 am on Sunday after governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar formally invited him to form the government.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai after Vijay secured the support of 120 MLAs, crossing the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.