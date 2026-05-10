Who is S Keerthana? The only woman minister in Vijay's Tamil Nadu cabinet and a fluent Hindi speaker

S Keerthana was sworn in as a minister in the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu on the same day party chief Vijay took oath as the chief minister. She is among the nine ministers inducted into the newly formed cabinet, who took oath on Sunday morning at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, alongside N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and KG Anuraj. S Keerthana is the only woman face in Vijay-led Tamil Nadu cabinet. (PTI)

After taking oath, Keerthana said the new government would set an example in governance. “It’s unbelievable because no other state would even have such a kind of Cabinet Minister. Nobody would give us such a chance. We are going to show the world how well we can run the government,” she told PTI.

Who is S Keerthana? Keerthana is the newly elected MLA from Sivakasi, often referred to as the ‘Fireworks Capital of India’. A postgraduate, she is the youngest member of the cabinet at 29. She won the Sivakasi seat by a margin of 11,697 votes in the recently concluded elections.

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She is also the only woman in Vijay’s cabinet and the first female MLA from Sivakasi, ending nearly seven decades of male dominance in the constituency.

Fluent in multiple languages, Keerthana has drawn attention for her strong command of Hindi—particularly notable in Tamil Nadu, where language remains a sensitive and politically significant issue.