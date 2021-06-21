AICC in charge leaves Goa after 4-day visit, leadership issue yet unresolved

All India Congress Committee in charge for Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao wrapped up his four day trip to the state on Sunday after holding extensive discussions with local leaders, primarily to settle the divisive issue of leadership ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. He also attacked the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over handling of the coronavirus pandemic, state of economy, employment and environment.

On the first day of Rao’s visit on Thursday, a scuffle broke out among supporters of different factions in the state unit, serving as a reminder of the need to resolve the pressing issue in time. Leaders aware of developments said Rao held several rounds of meetings with south Goa parliamentarian Francisco Sardinha, leader of opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat and some other candidates aspiring to head the state unit.

The need for new leadership arose after state Congress president Girish Chodankar resigned after the party’s poor showing at local level elections. While Chodankar-- who continues to head the party till the new leadership is chosen-- has the youth wing’s backing, not many MLAs support him despite having been at the helm of party affairs for more than four years now. Political observers say he has failed to unite the party and secure any notable electoral wins.

Speaking to HT, a Congress leader said the party was eager to resolve the issue to ensure it has a “face” in the run up to the elections.

“The party is facing challenge from both the BJP which seeks to retain the Bahujan Samaj vote and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is trying to eat into the Catholic vote. The party leadership has received feedback from several leaders and will accordingly make a decision based on the realities. There are several aspirants for the post,” another Congress leader, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

“The party is also deliberating on possible alliances ahead of the polls,” he added.

Political observer Cleofato Almeida Coutinho however said it will be difficult for the party to change the leadership six months ahead of elections.

“The Congress finds itself in a difficult position and may yet decide against a change of leadership. Changing of leadership barely six months ahead of elections will upset the plans that are already in place and may not make for good optics,” he said.

Keeping dissensions within Congress aside, Rao publicly attacked the incumbent BJP government and promised to scrap all the environmentally sensitive projects like the doubling of the railway tracks, construction of highway and laying power lines across the eco-sensitive Western Ghats after 2022 state polls, which he said will return the party to power.

“Goa needs to be saved from this government and its horrible administration. That should be the main issue,” Rao claimed.

“There is failure of government, the CM does not know what he is doing; his Covid administration was pathetic; people have suffered; the economy is suffering; youth don’t have jobs; environment is being harmed,” he added.

Rao also announced that the party won’t take back MLAs who jumped ship to the BJP earlier and may look to return ahead of the polls.

“We will not take such people (defectors) back. We have to end this virus. Goa can’t have this kind of politics going on forever. They are still elected members of the Congress,” Rao said at a press conference before his departure and added, “When we select our candidates this time, we will be doubly careful. We now know what the BJP is capable of.”

Despite winning 17 seats in the 40-member Goa assembly in 2017, Congress was outmanoeuvred by the BJP, which only won 13 seats yet formed the government with the support of parties it had campaigned against. Later in September 2019, 10 Congress MLAs moved to the ruling party. The assembly speaker rejected a plea to disqualify them under the anti-defection laws in April this year.