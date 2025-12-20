‘AI-driven learning key in Delhi govt strategy’

New Delhi: Delhi education minister Ashish Sood has said that the Delhi government is working on developing an education model in which every child will have access to AI-driven education and tech-enabled infrastructure to foster innovation. Delhi education minister Ashish Sood at the HT Future Ed Conclave 2025. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the HT Future-Ed Conclave, Sood said Delhi will have a model in which students are not “failed”, but their suitability and skills are unearthed to help find them what’s best suited for them.

Criticizing the AAP model of education, the minister said it was riddled with half baked classroom upgrades, non functional ICT labs, a few hundred smart boards procured by CSR. Sharing the BJP government’s vision, he said the government is aiming at a model where education is tech driven, AI support reduces workload on teachers, programmes like ‘Neev’ for improvement of skills and students have a wide canvas to think. “We need a model where students don’t get branded as failed. They may have a knack for something else, other skills and activities. We need to focus on that,” he added.

As hazardous levels of air pollution in the national Capital has forced young students indoors, with schools holding online or hybrid classes, Sood spoke about the government’s ambitious plan to install air purifiers in primary classes. Addressing the disruption due to pollution, Sood clarified that the government does not intend change the academic calendar, but bring administrative reforms instead.

“Parents are worried about disruptions in classes and academics as physical classes have been stopped. As a drastic step we’ll be installing 10,000 air purifiers where the youngest children will be prioritised, and then we’ll take it to the next level,” he said.

Last week, the government notified rules for Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, paving the way for its implementation. Addressing concerns over the new law, Sood said the law was framed after long drawn consultation. “It has enough checks to prevent indiscriminate fee hike by private schools. But, the government is open for change, if there are any insufficiencies,” he said.

Earlier, parent associations had raised concerns over the 15% threshold of filing formal complaints against fee hike, arguing that it may be difficult to mobilise support. Sood said, “The previous government could not bring this law as they had vested interests. We took the problem head on. If there are any problems we are open to change; any law can have insufficiencies,” he added. He defended the 15% limit, saying that interests of both sides need to be rationalized and whimsical complaints due to personal grudges should not be permitted.

The education minister, who has been the leader of the house in MCD, blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the “the poor state” of 1,500 municipal primary schools. “Previously for last 10 years, they were not giving funds to corporations leading to challenges...we have decided that corporation will be given ample funds. We have released Rs175 crore before Diwali and another Rs500 crore to clear backlog,” he added.

Reacting to concerns about the mental health challenges faced by students and cases of suicides, Sood said he was dealing with problem as a parent rather than a minister. “I have written a letter to all government and private schools to come up with readiness plan in this regard. We are going to have a conclave of department deputy director of various zones and try to implement the measures in all respects. This is a big concern especially due to internet enabled access to all sorts of resources and overload of information--both good and bad,” he added.

The minister also spoke about the issue of poor enrolment and drop out rates at the secondary education level. “Previously this was being done institutionally at behest of the government to improve the results. Drop outs are due to interstate movement as well as lack of support system. We will upgrade the VSK Vidya Samiksha Kendra. Here, software will be available to make assessment and raise early drop out related alarms and vulnerable children,” he added.